COVID in NH: Church Closes Over Outbreak, HS Sports Tournament Canceled

A Wolfeboro church has suspended in-person services after at least 14 members tested positive for the coronavirus.

Church officials said on their website that several people began feeling ill the week of Nov. 2. By Nov. 11, 14 had tested positive.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc with fall tournaments for New Hampshire’s high school athletes.

The Valley News reports that at least 20 state tournament games across five sports involving 15 schools have been canceled. Most recently, Lebanon joined Exeter, St. Thomas and Winnisquam as football teams forced out of their postseasons, in most cases because too many players have been exposed to someone who tested positive for the virus.

Lebanon was supposed to play Plymouth on Saturday in the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Division II semifinals. But the game was canceled because many of the players came in contact with an infected player from Bow last week.