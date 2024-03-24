Bridgewater

Crash in Bridgewater sends 1 to hospital, closes road for hours

By Matt Fortin

NBC10 Boston

A crash in Bridgewater, Massachusetts, closed down a road there for a significant amount of time Sunday night, and left at least one person hurt.

The crash on Pleasant Street was first reported by police in town at around 7:15 p.m., when they announced that a telephone pole was blocking the road between North Street and Vernon Street.

One person was taken to the hospital, but it was unclear how badly they were hurt, police said.

As of around 10:30 p.m., the road was still closed.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

More Bridgewater news

traffic Jan 9

Four people, including a 5-year-old, injured in Bridgewater crash

Dec 13, 2023

Here's an inside look at Bridgewater State University's new cybersecurity center

This article tagged under:

Bridgewater
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us