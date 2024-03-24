Crash in Bridgewater sends 1 to hospital, closes road for hours

A crash in Bridgewater, Massachusetts, closed down a road there for a significant amount of time Sunday night, and left at least one person hurt.

The crash on Pleasant Street was first reported by police in town at around 7:15 p.m., when they announced that a telephone pole was blocking the road between North Street and Vernon Street.

One person was taken to the hospital, but it was unclear how badly they were hurt, police said.

As of around 10:30 p.m., the road was still closed.