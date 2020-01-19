Crews Respond to Manhole Fires in Downtown Boston

Crews responded overnight to a report of manhole fires near Faneuil Hall in Boston and remain on scene Sunday morning.

Eversource says the smoking manholes at Union and North streets were caused by an underground equipment failure that burned cables.

The Boston Fire Department and Eversource are working to fix the problem and say the public is not in danger.

There are minimal outages, with most of the 20 customers affected being commercial, according to the utility company.

Union and Clinton streets are closed for the time being. While Boston police are assisting with traffic, they say they do not believe there will be much of a traffic impact.

This is the second time this week that Boston firefighters have responded to manhole fires in the city. There was a similar situation Monday in downtown Boston that Eversource said was caused by a ventilation fan in one of the manholes that had caught fire.

Officials are looking into both of these situations.