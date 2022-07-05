Local

july 4

Crowd Shoots Fireworks at Police Helping Shooting Victim in Maine on July 4

The fireworks were mortar-style fireworks and several officers were hit by sparks, Portland police said

By The Associated Press

Getty Images

Police in Portland, Maine, deployed pepper balls on Monday night, July 4, when members of a crowd shot fireworks at the officers, who were attending to a shooting victim.

Portland police said they responded to a report of a man who had been shot near a park on Monday night. Police said they were rendering aid to the victim when a crowd nearby became hostile and discharged fireworks at them.

The fireworks were mortar-style fireworks and several officers were hit by sparks, police said. Police said no officers were seriously injured.

Police said they deployed the pepper balls into the groups that were shooting the fireworks. The balls irritate the eyes and respiratory system.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The shooting victim was transported to a hospital where he is in stable condition, police said.

More Maine News

East Coast Greenway 58 mins ago

Conn. Ultrarunner Proposes Moments After Finishing 3,000-Mile Run From Fla. to Maine

Maine Jul 3

Motorcyclist Dies In Central Maine Crash

The Associated Press/NBC

This article tagged under:

july 4MainePortlandfireworksportland police department
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us