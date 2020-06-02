Crowds Clash With Police in Worcester

Crowds clashed with police in Worcester overnight during a protest over the death of George Floyd and a call for racial equality.

There were at least a dozen police cruisers at the intersection of Main and Hammond Streets one point and a couple dozen people.

A strong smell of tear gas lingered in the air early Tuesday morning, with spent canisters still lying on the ground.

Protesters lit off fireworks and there were a couple of small fires, which were extinguished by police.

At least one person may have been arrested at the nearby Dollar Store and a shoe store about a mile from the demonstration spot was ransacked.

The violence and vandalism followed a peaceful demonstration in the city. The Worcester Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.