Dana-Farber Cancer Institute retracts 7 studies after work of researchers is questioned

Seven studies from researchers at Boston's own Dana-Farber Cancer Institute have been redacted over the last two months.

In January, corrections were requested in 31 papers. The revelations came to light after a blog by a scientist based in Wales.

He said that images used in the research have been manipulated or duplicated. A microbiologist reviewed the papers and images for NBC News and found that the errors were serious.

For its part, Dana-Farber said it moved quickly to make corrections and seek retractions, saying, "Dana-Farber is deeply committed to a culture of accountability and integrity, and as an academic research and clinical care organization we also prioritize transparency."

Dana-Farber couldn't comment on any personnel issues.

NBC News tried to reach out to the senior author of six of the seven retracted studies, but he didn't respond to voicemails or emails.