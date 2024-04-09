Investigation continues into bombing at Satanic Temple in Salem

An attempted bombing investigation is now underway in Salem, Massachusetts, after someone allegedly threw an explosive at the Satanic Temple.

The FBI is now joining other law enforcement agencies for this investigation.

The device was left at the Bridge Street temple at about 4 a.m. Monday, damaging the building, Salem police said.

Neighbors reported hearing a bang, but thinking it just sounded like a truck hitting a pothole.

The temple wasn't open at the time and no injuries were reported. A staff member discovered the failed explosive about 12 hours later.

Members of the temple said it's not uncommon for them to receive threats.

In 2022, a man was arrested to setting fire to the temple and earlier this year, a Michigan man was arrested for planning to bomb the temple.

Members of the Satanic Temple and its co-founder said this attacks are fueled by misconceptions.

"I just don't understand why people just can't leave it alone. If you don't like it, don't come, but doing things like this, what is it going to gain? It's not going to gain anything except more hatred, and we have enough hatred in this world," said Rachel Sawyer, Satanic Temple member.

"It can't be overstated that this was definitely a horrific act of attempted terrorism and people could be hurt," Lucien Greaves, Satanic Temple co-founder.

The Joint Terrorism Task Force is now involved in this investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Salem Police Department at 978-745-9700. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling 978-744-0171, ext. 50116.