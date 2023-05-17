Local

Brookline

Dangling Window-Washer Saved From Brookline Apartment Building

The window-washer trapped on a 12-floor balcony was reported about 9 a.m., according to the Brookline Fire Department

By Asher Klein

A window-washer dangling from the roof at a Brookline apartment building on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
NBC10 Boston

A window-washer was rescued from near the top of a 12-story building in Brookline, Massachusetts, Wednesday, officials said.

Photos from the scene showed the worker holding on to the roof of an apartment building at the Brook House condo complex.

The window-washer trapped on a 12-floor balcony was reported about 9 a.m., according to the Brookline Fire Department.

A technical rescue team was called and they were able to get the person down safely. Boston and Cambridge firefighters arrived to help as well.

This article tagged under:

BrooklineFire Rescue
