Data Breach of Website With Far-Right Ties Affects Mainers

Almost 200 Maine residents were exposed in a national data breach this month when the hacker group Anonymous published personal and financial information of users of the web hosting company Epik, which is popular with far-right fringe groups.

In a statement to its users, Epik said it will investigate and cooperate with “relevant authorities and other stakeholders as well.”

The Maine attorney’s general office posted a notice that said 190 Mainers were affected in a larger breach that exposed 110,000 people’s personal information, the Portland Press Herald reported.

The hack happened on Sept. 13 but Epik did not reveal the data breach to users until two days later.

Epik said it would offer affected customers free identity theft protection services.

The company’s consumer base has come under question for its connection to extremist groups like the Proud Boys. Some customers have been exposed as users of certain websites that supported the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.