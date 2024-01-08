Date announced for 2024 Pride Parade in Boston

Boston Pride For The People announced Monday that the 2024 Pride Parade and Festivals will be held on Saturday, June 8 on Boston Common and City Hall Plaza.

The volunteer-run organization will host the events for the second year. Boston's Pride celebration is the largest in New England.

“We are thrilled to be back for a second year helping our City and region celebrate the LGBTQ+ community’s vibrancy and joy," Adrianna Boulin, president of Boston Pride For The People, said in a statement. “We are committed to creating a Pride that is built by us and for us, that reflects and honors our rich culture and diversity.”

Getty Images People participate in the Pride Parade in Boston, Massachusetts, on June 10, 2023. The parade, the first to be organized by Boston Pride for the People, features 10,000 participants and is the first pride parade in Boston since 2019. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

Last year's Pride Parade was held on June 10, the first time in three years the event had been held in Boston.

More than 1 million people attended the parade in 2023, which included more than 250 marching contingents and 215 vendors at the festivals.

This year’s events will include a parade which starts in Copley Square, makes its way through the South End, and lands at Boston Common. Two festivals will take place throughout the day -- an all ages festival on Boston Common, including vendors, food, musical performances and more and a 21-plus festival that takes place at Boston City Hall Plaza.

“We have big goals for this year's parade. We want to continue growing to be more inclusive and welcome even more community organizations," said Dan Ortega, parade co-chair for Boston Pride For The People. “Seeing the streets of Boston bursting with the wide spectrum of LBGTQ+ people is one of the ways our community shows its Pride and its love for Boston as a whole.”

Parade and festival registration will open later this winter.

Boston Pride For The People is also seeking volunteers and partners to help operate this year's events. Anyone interested in sponsorship should contact sponsor@bp4tp.org. Individuals interested in volunteering are encouraged to sign up on the BP4TP website. Volunteer roles include: accessibility, communications, development (fundraising), festival and events planning, operations management, parade organization, volunteer engagement, and the QTBIPOC Advancement Fund.