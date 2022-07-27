David Ortiz Launches Line of Cannabis Products

Big Papi is launching a new line of cannabis products.

As the big hits continue in retirement for the Red Sox legend, David Ortiz partnered with Revolutionary Farms to create Papi Cannabis. The line includes products like Sweet Sluggers, packages of pre-rolled blunts.

Ortiz was on hand at the product launch just days after his induction into the Hall of Fame. The slugger said while he didn't use cannabis before he played, he thinks it's a great tool to deal with stress and physical pain.

"Reality is that cannabis doesn't help in baseball, I don't think. You know what I'm saying, if you're talking about sports, you always gotta be speeding up, and cannabis slows you down," he joked.

.@davidortiz telling us marijuana probably isn't good for playing baseball, but is excellent for recovering from injuries



Big Papi teamed up w/ @RevClinics to launch an exclusive cannabis line and made the announcement at a restaurant in Cambridge this afternoon@NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/uVL1uxCziR — Darren Botelho (@DarrenBotelho) July 27, 2022

Rev Brands said they will release more Papi Cannabis products later this summer.