Death of woman found wounded at Hudson, NH, home deemed suspicious

There is no apparent threat to the general public, officials said

By Asher Klein

NBC 5 News

A woman died after police were called to a disturbance at a Hudson, New Hampshire, home Wednesday night, and her death is being investigated as suspicious, authorities said.

The woman had received a "traumatic injury" at the home on Shoal Creek Road and was pronounced dead after being rushed to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center, the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office and state and local police said Thursday. They didn't share more about how she died.

The incident was reported about 9:44 p.m., and officers sent to the scene found the stricken woman, whose identity hasn't been shared. Her body was due to undergo an autopsy, authorities said.

They didn't share more information, including whether anyone was in custody in the case.

