Local
Ashland

Oh, Deer: Rescue Team Saves Animal Trapped on Ashland Reservoir

The Ashland Fire Department captured video of the rescue crew helping the deer

By Alec Greaney

By Alec Greaney

deer ashland reservoir
Ashland Fire Dept.

A deer trapped in frozen water got a big helping hand from a rescue crew in Ashland on Sunday.

Authorities received a call about the distressed deer early Sunday. Crews rushed out to assist, using an ice rescue sled in making the rescue.

The deer needed multiple attempts to get out, falling repeatedly back through the ice.

The Ashland Fire Department captured video of the rescue crew in the moment the deer became free. It took some assistance to stand up, but then ran off away into the nearby woods.

Deer released

Posted by Ashland Fire Department on Sunday, January 19, 2020

This article tagged under:

AshlandAshland police
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us