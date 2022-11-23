Local

Delays on MBTA's Orange Line Are Shortest They've Been Since 2019: Report

An advocacy group calls the new data promising

By Matt Fortin

NBC10 Boston

A round trip ride on the MBTA's Orange Line is the quickest it's been since 2019, according to a Boston Globe story that cites a transit advocacy group.

Round trips on the Orange Line have been delayed around 17 seconds since Thursday, according to TransitMatters. That's compared to delays of just under six minutes before the infamous 30-day shutdown of the line that happened this summer, according to the Globe.

Delays peaked at around 27 minutes when the Orange Line first reopened, according to the news outlet.

A software engineer at the advocacy group told the Globe the newest data was "promising."

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

More Orange Line News

mbta Oct 28

Orange Line Work Checklist Grew During Shutdown, MBTA GM Says

mbta Oct 25

Low-Speed Orange Line Trips Will Extend Into December

Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us