‘Signal issue' caused delays on MBTA's Blue Line on Wednesday morning

Delays were reported on the MBTA's Blue Line on Wednesday morning due to a signal issue.
The T said around 9:30 a.m. that delays of about 20 minutes should be expected as a result of a signal problem near Maverick. Trains might stand by at stations, they added.
Riders were able to use the East Boston Ferry between Long Wharf and Lewis Mall Wharf for alternate service.
Aerial footage from the scene showed work vehicles on the tracks, but no signs of any major issues.
Around 9:45 a.m., the MBTA said service was proceeding with 10 minute delays. All delays had cleared by 10:45.
The issue comes on the first day of service changes for track work. Shuttle buses are replacing service between Maverick and Wonderland on Wednesday, and shuttle buses are scheduled to replace service between Airport and Wonderland from April 20-28.
The T later said that a rail cart, which was part of equipment being used for the track work, experienced a low-speed, controlled derailment. They said the derailment was within the safety parameters in place for such incidents.
They also said that contrary to their earlier tweets, where was no impact to Blue Line service because the trains were already diverted for hte track improvemetn program
During the closures, the T will be addressing 16 speed restrictions in the corridor as part of its Track Improvement Plan. They'll perform additional work at each of the impacted stations, including lighting repairs, painting and deep cleaning.