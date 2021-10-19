Delivery Driver Had Child Porn After Spying on Women in Mass. Bathroom, Police Say

An Amazon delivery driver was arrested on suspicion of having child pornography Monday night in Wrentham, Massachusetts, police said.

Jacob M. Guerrero, a 23-year-old from Woonsocket, Rhode Island, is facing 12 counts of possession of child pornography as well as one of photographing an unsuspecting nude person, the Wrentham Police Department said Tuesday.

The arrest followed an investigation that started in August, when customers at the Wrentham Outlets reported that there was a man dressed as a woman acting suspiciously in a public women’s restroom, police said.

Investigators determined that the man had been recording women and young girls with a hidden camera fastened to his sneakers while in the bathroom, officials said. Through surveillance cameras, police were able to identify Guerrero, who delivers packages for Amazon, and arrested him on one charge on Sept. 2; he was released on bail the same day.

But subsequent investigation turned up the evidence behind the 12 child pornography charges, police said, and Guerrero was arrested again Monday night as he left an Amazon parking lot near the Wrentham Outlets.

Police said the investigation revealed 12 videos that showed unsuspecting people were either partially or completely naked. According to the report, five of them were minors, including several children between 8 and 11.

Investigators also believe that Guerroro secretly recorded a girl undressing through her bedroom window, police said.

Guerrero is now waiting to be arraigned at Wrentham District Court, police said, and the investigation is ongoing. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charges.