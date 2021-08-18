Local

coronavirus

Delta Variant Comprised 100% of Latest COVID Samples in Maine

The state is dealing with an increase in COVID-19 infections because of the more contagious variant

NECN

The delta variant continues to be the dominant strain of coronavirus in the latest testing by the Maine Center for Disease Control.

The delta variant made up 100% of 35 sampled cases so far in August, compared to 86% in July, the Portland Press Herald reported. In June, delta accounted for only 3.6% of all tested cases.

Getting a third shot of Pfizer or Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine could provide an immunity boost as the virus surges again thanks to the Delta variant. NBC News medical contributor Dr. Natalie Azar explains why the U.S. might recommend a booster shot for already vaccinated people, and what that means for the future of getting COVID under control nationally.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Maine has risen over the past two weeks from 92 new cases per day on Aug. 2 to 176 new cases per day on Aug. 16.

All told, there have been 191 COVID-19 infections and two deaths since the weekend in Maine, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control.

