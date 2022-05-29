Derry Police Officer Victim of Hit-And-Run

A police officer from Derry, New Hampshire was struck by a car in an apparent hit-and-run on Saturday, according to Derry Police.

Police say the officer had stopped a car on the road and was outside his vehicle when what appears to be a small white SUV struck him and did not stay at the scene, instead continuing towards Windham, NH.

Derry Police say the officer has been seriously injured, but his injuries were not fatal. The officer has been discharged from Parkland Medical Center and is healing at home, according to police.

Police say the make and model of the vehicle could be a Mitsubishi Outlander, and the passenger side mirror of the car should be missing.