Despite Denial, Canton Man Charged With Bringing Gun to School Held Without Bail

A Canton, Massachusetts, father charged with bringing a gun to his daughter's school to confront a male student who allegedly punched the girl has been held without bail even though he denies being in possession of a weapon.

Jerome Weekes, 41, appeared at a hearing Thursday to determine whether he is a danger to society and was ordered held until a jury-waived trial on Jan. 18, The Telegram & Gazette reported.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

Weekes went to Doherty Memorial High School in Worcester at about dismissal time on Dec. 15 to confront the boy, prosecutors said. Another student reported seeing a handgun in Weekes' car.

Weekes and his daughter searched the school but left the building without incident, police said. He is charged with carrying a firearm without a license and carrying a dangerous weapon on school grounds.

Weekes' lawyer, J. Kerner Thomas, told the judge that his client did not have a gun and just wanted to ask the boy why he hadn't apologized. Weekes' daughter testified that her father did not have a gun. Thomas asked that Weekes' be released on bail.

However, the judge said the testimony of the independent witness and the defendant's criminal history made him rule in favor of detainment.