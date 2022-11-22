Local

Maine

‘Destructive Devices' Found in Home Amid Maine Homicide Investigation

Authorities don't believe there is a threat to the public, and the investigation is ongoing

By Matt Fortin

News Center Maine

Maine State Police found "several destructive devices" while conducting a search of a home in connection with the investigation into last week's home invasion and homicide in Cherryfield, a news release from the agency said.

State police were searching a home on East Side Road in Addison Saturday morning when they made the discovery, according to the release. Maine State Police Bomb Team, the Bangor Police Department Bomb Team and the Maine Fire Marshal’s Office responded, and the devices were "rendered safe without incident," state police said.

Authorities don't believe there is a threat to the public, and the investigation is ongoing.

A man was killed and a woman was seriously hurt in the home invasion in Cherryfield Thursday night, according to police. The woman is expected to survive the injuries, and a second man had minor injuries in the incident on Tenan Lane in, according to Maine State Police.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The man who was killed was identified as Whitneyville resident Matthew Adams, 36.

Additional details about the incident have not been released.

More Maine News

Maine Nov 19

Teen Killed in Maine ATV Crash

hoax Nov 18

New Threats Hit Maine Schools After Wave of Hoax Ones

This article tagged under:

Maine
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us