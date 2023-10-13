Do you recognize this hoax ‘SOS' caller from Lake Champlain?

The U.S. Coast Guard is looking for the public's assistance to find a person in connection to search and rescue hoax transmissions made on two different dates.

The hoax calls were received on October 11th and October 12 around 4 p.m.

You can hear the recording here.

In the first call, the male child caller said a "boat just ran out of gas in the middle of Portland, Maine. Can you send a ski boat out to get me,” and ended the call with “S.O.S.”

On the second call, the caller said “This is a 25-foot speedboat stuck in the middle of Maine” and again ends the call with “S.O.S.”

The caller made two additional transmissions saying "S.O.S."

According to the investigation, the caller is in the vicinity of Burlington, Vermont along the eastern shore of Lake Champlain.

Transmitting false distress calls can be punishable by up to ten years in prison and up to $250,000 in fines plus the cost of the search.

If you recognize this voice and/or have information regarding the caller, you are urged to call the Sector Northern New England Command Center at (833) 449-2407.