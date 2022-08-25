Local

Dogs, Lasers & a Fan Boat All Floated as Solutions to Maine City's Goose Problem

South Portland is working with federal officials to come up with a plan to reduce goose droppings at a city park

By Dustin Wlodkowski

It’s in the grass and spread onto the sidewalk.

For years, people visiting Mill Creek Park in South Portland, Maine have had to watch their step to avoid droppings from resident and migrating ducks and geese.

But now the amount of mess the birds are causing has prompted the city to consult the USDA about the problems they’re causing.

Over the past few weeks, strategies to mitigate the animals discussed with federal officials have been wide-ranging.

Less likely options that were brought up include using dogs and lasers to chase them to other areas.

According to the City of South Portland’s Parks Department, a more likely scenario to try and disperse the animals will involve some kind of remote-controlled fan boat.

City officials have said that any strategy that is implemented will likely be launched in the spring, which is when experts have advised them is the best time for optimal results.

