Dorchester Man Arrested for Kidnapping Woman and Attempted Sexual Assault

Boston police say they arrested a someone Saturday morning after first receiving calls about a man in Dorchester with a gun. After finding the man, police also met a woman nearby who alleged he threatened her with a gun and attempted to sexually assault her.

Police arrested Charles Singleton, a 51-year-old man from Dorchester, Massachusetts.

According to police, Singleton and the woman had previously met, and while posing as a police officer, Singleton offered her a ride home. After driving her to a nearby field, Singleton pointed a gun at the victim, forced her out of the car, lead her to a private area of the field, and groped her.

According to the woman, Singleton threatened to kill her if she didn't do what he wanted. After the woman screamed, Singleton attacked her and stole her purse and cell phone. Singleton ran back to his car, where a police officer found him and arrested him.