Man injured in Dorchester shooting

A man was injured in a shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Sunday afternoon, according to the Boston Police Department.
Police said officers responded to reports of a shooting on Vesta Road around 5 p.m.
The victim was transported to a local area hospital, but his condition is currently unknown.
No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting. The investigation is active and ongoing.
