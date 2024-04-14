dorchester shooting

Man injured in Dorchester shooting

The victim’s condition is unknown as the investigation continues

By Laney Broussard

NBC10 Boston

A man was injured in a shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Sunday afternoon, according to the Boston Police Department.

Police said officers responded to reports of a shooting on Vesta Road around 5 p.m.

The victim was transported to a local area hospital, but his condition is currently unknown.

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting. The investigation is active and ongoing.

This article tagged under:

dorchester shooting
