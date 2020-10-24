Dozens Hold New Protest Calling for Justice in RI Man's Moped Crash

About 60 protesters marched peacefully through Providence Friday night calling for justice in the case of a Rhode Island man hospitalized last weekend when the moped he was operating crashed as it was being followed by a police cruiser.

This week had already seen some protests that ended with arrests and clashes with police. But the protest on Friday was peaceful, with police telling NBC affiliate WJAR that no arrests were made.

The protesters marched to the Providence Public Safety Complex, then Federal Hill, according to the station. They spoke out against police brutality and justice for Jhamal Gonsalves.

The 24-year-old was sent to the hospital with critical injuries Sunday as police were monitoring an estimated 300 ATVs, dirt bikes, mopeds and other vehicles riding on city streets despite being banned.

Witnesses claim a cruiser hit Gonsalves' moped, and Black Lives Matter Rhode Island accused the police department of intentionally running him down after video surfaced of a cruiser visibly behind the moped Gonsalves' was riding.

Providence officials have released partial footage of the crash, but investigators have said they have no "definitive, clear video," that shows how Gonsalves became critically injured. The crash remains under investigation by multiple agencies, though protesters have demanded an independent investigation.