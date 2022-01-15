Local

Massachusetts

Dozens of Checks Stolen From Milton Mailboxes in Last 3 Months, Police Say

More than $100,000 worth of checks have been stolen from mailboxes in Milton, Massachusetts, in 31 cases over the last three months, according to authorities

Checkbook Check Stock Generic
Getty Images

Police are investigating dozens of recent incidents in which checks were stolen from mailboxes in Milton, Massachusetts.

Over the last three months, police say the town has had 31 cases of checks being stolen.

"The stolen checks are then being altered for large sums and cashed throughout the state at different financial institutions, the Milton Police Department said in a statement Friday.

More than $100,000 worth of checks have been taken, police said.

Local

Police are asking the public to report suspicious activity seen near mailboxes.

"We also recommend the use of online banking services or hand delivering you letter directly to the post office," the department said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Gennes Seaton at 617-898-4836 or Detective Valter Pires at 617-898-4837, the Milton Police Department said. Tips can also be left anonymously by calling 617-698-COPS.

This article tagged under:

Massachusettstheftmilton
