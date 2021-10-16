Driver Airlifted to Hospital After Crash on I-95 in Newbury

Massachusetts State Police are investigating a serious crash that occurred on I-95 in Newbury, Massachusetts.

State Police said the crash occurred at around 8 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police said a car went off the road and crashed into the woods nearby.

They said the crash happened on I-95 South at Exit 81.

The driver was conscious and alert, according to police, and was taken to a nearby hospital by MedFlight. The driver's condition is not known at this time.

I-95 was shut down on both sides shortly after the accident while police investigated, but I-95 South is now open. I-95 North will remain closed while the investigation into the accident continues.

The cause of the crash is not known and remains under investigation by Massachusetts State Police.