Local
driver cited

Driver Cited in Fatal Bicycle Crash in Ipswich

The citation indicates Ryane Linehan is believed to have been using her phone before the crash that left a 58-year-old bicyclist dead

ipswich bicycle crash scene
NBC10 Boston

A Massachusetts woman has been cited in a fatal crash involving three bicyclists last month in Ipswich, according to the Essex District Attorney's office.

Ryane Linehan, 43, of Ipswich, was allegedly using her phone while driving a Kia Soul on Topsfield Road on March 26 when she struck 58-year-old George Norris and his wife and son.

George Norris was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital by medical helicopter where he died of his injuries the next day, the district attorney's office said.

Local

closed streets 14 mins ago

More Room to Roam: Vt. City Closes Streets to Promote Social Distancing

57 mins ago

Teenage Girl Killed in Daylight Boston Shooting

Norris' 60-year-old wife and 19-year-old son were also injured, police said. Linehan remained at the scene of the crash.

Following an investigation by local and state police, authorities cited Linehan with motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, marked lanes violation and composing, sending, reading an electronic message.

Linehan is expected to appear at a clerk's hearing on May 18 where a magistrate will determine if a criminal complaint will be filed.

This article tagged under:

driver citedMassachusettsfatal crashIpswich
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us