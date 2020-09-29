A car's driver has died after his vehicle crashed into a utility pole in Gloucester, Massachusetts, Tuesday, authorities said.

The car was left on its back in a hedge near the pole, aerial footage confirmed.

Police and firefighters were called to the crash Essex Avenue and Concord Street about 2:35 p.m., according to a statement from the two agencies.

The man, who was the only person in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, authorities said.

They haven't said what's believed to the have caused the crash, which is under investigation by state police, or the identity of the driver, whose family was being notified.

Other drivers were advised to avoid the area Tuesday afternoon as the scene was cleaned up.