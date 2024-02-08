Driver hospitalized from crash with Mass. State Police in Boston

A Massachusetts State Police cruiser was involved in a crash in Boston Thursday that led to the other driver being injured, police said.
The crash happened about 11:23 p.m. in the area of Commonwealth Avenue and University Road, which is near the Boston University Bridge, a police representative said.
Further details around the crash, like how badly the driver was hurt and what happened, weren't immediately available.
This story will be updated once more information becomes available.
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.