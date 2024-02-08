Boston

Driver hospitalized from crash with Mass. State Police in Boston

It wasn't immediately clear how badly the driver was hurt or what led to the crash near the BU Bridge

A Massachusetts State Police cruiser was involved in a crash in Boston Thursday that led to the other driver being injured, police said.

The crash happened about 11:23 p.m. in the area of Commonwealth Avenue and University Road, which is near the Boston University Bridge, a police representative said.

Further details around the crash, like how badly the driver was hurt and what happened, weren't immediately available.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

More Boston news

Boston 6 hours ago

2 JetBlue planes touch at Logan airport with passengers onboard

Boston 6 hours ago

Migrant overflow shelter in Roxbury is already reaching capacity

Building Boston 2 hours ago

How could the plan to shift the Mass. Pike transform Boston's Allston neighborhood?

This article tagged under:

Boston
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us