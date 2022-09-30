Local

west bridgewater

Driver Killed in Crash on Route 24 in West Bridgewater, State Police Say

The driver of a car died Friday morning in a crash and fire that followed it, according to Massachusetts State Police

By Matt Fortin

Aerial view of police investigating following a deadly crash in West Bridgewater
NBC10 Boston

A driver died early Friday morning following a crash along Route 24 North in West Bridgewater, according to Massachusetts State Police.

State police responded to the crash, which involved just one car, shortly after 3 a.m., along a stretch of highway before Route 106, a spokesperson for the agency confirmed to NBC10 Boston.

The 43-year-old man died in the crash and fire that followed it, the spokesperson added.

Massachusetts State Police Reconstruction and Crime Scene Services also responded to the scene.

Additional information has not yet been made available, but state troopers expect to release more details at a later point on Friday.

