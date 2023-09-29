Drunk man with sword arrested after 4-hour police standoff in southern Maine

A man who was allegedly drunk was involved in a 4-hour standoff with police in southern Maine on Thursday, during which he repeatedly waved a sword around in a threatening manner.

Maine State Police said they were called to a residence on Colcord Pond Road in Porter at 5:24 p.m. Thursday for a report of a man who was intoxicated, had assaulted another occupant of the home and was waving a sword around and threatening one of the residents.

Two people who were inside the home were able to get out safely, leaving the man as the only person left inside.

As troopers were investigating the incident, the man, later identified as 41-year-old Derek Redgate, came out of the home on two separate instances, waving his sword around before running back inside and barricading himself.

A crisis negotiation team was called to the scene and began communicating with Redgate, and after several hours, he agreed to exit the building around 9:30 p.m. He was taken into custody without further incident and brought to an area hospital and then eventually to Oxford County Jail.

He is charged wtih criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and creating a police standoff. No details were released about when he is scheduled to appear in court.

Porter, a town of about 1,600 residents, is located in Oxford County, right along the New Hampshire border.