Dunkin' announces it's changing company's name in April Fools' Day stunt

A few years back, Dunkin' Donuts dropped the donuts and changed the company's name to just Dunkin'.

Now, they're bringing back the donuts. Sort of.

As part of an April Fools' Day stunt Monday, the company announced that they're changing their name to "DONUTS'".

"It’s April 1, which means it’s time for some spring cleaning, and we’re not joking around! Out with the old and in with the new, as they say," the Canton-based company said in the release. "Today, April 1, 2024, we are proud to announce that we are changing our name to DONUTS'. A few years ago, we moved to a first name basis with America and dropped “Donuts” from our name, but now we’ve changed our minds. DONUTS’ sounds way better than Dunkin’, don’t you think!?"

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

They even created a line of "DONUTS'" merchandise, with beige, white and pink sweatshirts with the new name emblazoned on the front.

"Grab a donut and get runnin’ because the crew neck sweatshirts won’t last long (like maybe just today!)," the company said.

"To all the donut lovers out there who have followed our journey and been with us from the beginning, we hope this change brings a smile to your face," they added. "Afterall, we’ve been known to sprinkle some lighthearted fun into your daily routine. How do you like them donuts?"