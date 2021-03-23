Mass. High School Football Team Used Anti-Semitic Language: Superintendent

The "highly offensive language" used by a Massachusetts high school football team during a recent game included anti-Semitic remarks, and there may have been other offensive language used as well, the school's superintendent confirmed Tuesday.

Duxbury school officials had announced on Monday that the team had incorporated offensive language into its play-call system for adjusting plays on the field, but didn't characterize the language beyond that it had religious connotations.

"As our investigation continues to unfold, it has become clear that members of the Duxbury High School football team did, in fact, use anti-Semitic and potentially other inappropriate and derogatory language," Duxbury Schools Superintendent John Antonucci said in a statement.

He said that school officials have been talking to parents and other people in community, as well as the Anti-Defamation League, about how serious the allegations are.

"We are continuing our investigation and will have further comment at a later time," Antonucci said.

An investigation has been underway since last week, and the team has been set to undergo mandatory training. The play-call system is no longer in place.

The previous statement from Duxbury schools officials noted that the adults involved with the Duxbury High School football team also bore responsibility.

"It is important to note that while the players clearly demonstrated poor judgment, the responsibility for this incident also lies with the adults overseeing the program," a letter read. "In short, this was a systemic failure."

Head football coach David Maimaron issued a statement Monday afternoon calling the language used March 12 "inexcusable."

“I want to extend my apology for the insensitive, crass and inappropriate language used in the game on March 12th. Using the term was careless, unnecessary and most importantly hurtful on its face — inexcusable,” Maimaron said.

High school football is being played in the spring this year in Massachusetts after the fall season was pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic.