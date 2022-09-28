Efforts to Locate 2 Teenage Girls and 1-Year-Old Boy Ongoing in Worcester

A search is ongoing Wednesday morning out of Worcester, Massachusetts, after two teenagers and a one-year-old baby boy were reported missing by police online.

Worcester police said on social media Tuesday evening that 16-year-old Giselle Sales and 13-year-old Kati Sales left their home on Cambridge Street Monday with Giselle's 1-year-old son, Aaron. WPD said it's asking for the public's help in tracking the trio down.

The WPD is looking for the public's assistance in locating 16-year-old Giselle Sales and 13-year-old Kati Sales, who left their Cambridge St address yesterday with Giselle's one-year-old son Aaron.If you have any information about the location of the girls or the baby, call 911 pic.twitter.com/suS3P77nyq — Worcester PD (@WorcesterPD) September 28, 2022

Investigators have not elaborated on any circumstances that may have led them to leave their home. Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of these teens or the baby to call 9-1-1.