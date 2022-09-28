Local

Worcester

Efforts to Locate 2 Teenage Girls and 1-Year-Old Boy Ongoing in Worcester

Worcester police said the two teenagers and baby left a home on Cambridge Street on Monday, but haven't said much else

By Alysha Palumbo

Worcester Police

A search is ongoing Wednesday morning out of Worcester, Massachusetts, after two teenagers and a one-year-old baby boy were reported missing by police online.

Worcester police said on social media Tuesday evening that 16-year-old Giselle Sales and 13-year-old Kati Sales left their home on Cambridge Street Monday with Giselle's 1-year-old son, Aaron. WPD said it's asking for the public's help in tracking the trio down.

Investigators have not elaborated on any circumstances that may have led them to leave their home. Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of these teens or the baby to call 9-1-1.

