Eight People Hurt in Three Boston Shootings Over 24 Hours

No arrests have been made in any of the three shootings that occurred in a span of 24 hours

By Mary Markos and Nia Hamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

Eight people were hurt in three separate shootings in Boston over the past 24 hours, according to authorities.

The latest shooting happened after midnight Monday on Jette Court in Brighton. Three people were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries remains unclear.

Several hours earlier, two people were shot in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood, Boston Police said.

Investigators found multiple shell casings on the ground at the scene of the double shooting on Elizabeth Street just before 10 p.m. Sunday. The victims were taken to local hospitals with unspecified injuries, but both are expected to survive.

Authorities appeared focused on a car parked near the casings. It's unclear how or if the car was involved in any way.

The string of shootings started after midnight Sunday morning, when three people were shot near Hardwood Street in Dorchester. One of the victims walked to a local hospital and the other two were taken to the hospital by ambulance. Police did not have any details on the extent of their injuries.

No arrests have been made in any of these incidents, which remain under investigation.

