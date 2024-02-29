Boston Business Journal

Embrace Boston adds to call for racial reparations

By Grant Welker

The nonprofit advocacy group Embrace Boston is calling for reparations for Black residents across Massachusetts, adding its voice to an issue already receiving greater consideration than ever.

Embrace Boston said in a new report released this week that policies that have harmed Black residents in the state endure today, including ongoing discrimination and a lack of access to affordable housing, education, healthcare and food.

