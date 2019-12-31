Fund Set Up for Contractor Who Died During First Night Boston Preparations

A scholarship fund has been set up in memory of a Massachusetts man who died while helping to set up Boston's New Year's Eve celebration.

Brandon McSweeney, 34, was killed after a 3,500-pound ballast fell from a forklift and crashed onto his chest around 10 a.m. Saturday. He had been helping to set up a light tower for First Night Boston at the time.

McSweeney is described by friends and family as a kind, strong man who gave continually to others.

His family has established a scholarship fund in his name, setting up a GoFundMe page. As of 8 p.m. Tuesday, more than $52,000 had been raised.

"My heart goes out to the family and friends of the victim in Copley Square this afternoon," Mayor Marty Walsh said in a statement Saturday. "Boston Police are conducting a full investigation into this tragic incident."

"We are deeply saddened by the occurrence and are sending our prayers to the family of the employee," a spokesperson for Conventures, Inc., an event planning company for the celebration, said in a written statement.