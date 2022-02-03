Local

fire

Everett Warehouse Fire Was Intentionally Set, Police Believe; Reward Offered

Massachusetts State Police are looking for the person responsible for a large warehouse fire on Norman Street in Everett

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

Massachusetts State Police believe a large fire last month at an Everett warehouse was set intentionally.

The fire broke out Jan. 23 in a large factory building on Norman Street that was under demolition. It was empty at the time. A nearby parking garage and a telephone pole also caught fire, prompting crews to cut power to the area.

State police said Thursday night that its investigative unit for fires and explosions is asking for the public's help to find the person responsible.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered, police said, asking anyone with information to call 1-800-682-9229.

A hazardous materials team was called over concerns about potential chemicals in the building.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

“There was chemicals that used to be kept there and was in the process of being demoed. We were concerned about what could have possibly been in there," Deputy Fire Chief Lawrence Cardinale said at the time of the fire. "It was our understanding that this place has been vacated of all of that equipment but we didn’t take any chances for the public safety.”

Firefighters put out a large fire that spread to several buildings in an industrial park overnight in Everett, Massachusetts.

More Massachusetts news

Massachusetts 4 hours ago

Baker Proposes Increased Funding to Help Low-Income Students Afford College

coronavirus 5 hours ago

New COVID Cases in Mass. Schools Continue Downward Trend

This article tagged under:

fireeverettparking garagefactorywarehouse
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us