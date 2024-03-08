Extras wanted for ‘The Walking Dead,' set to film in Boston this spring

Are you interested in portraying a zombie, soldier or post-apocalyptic survivor on TV? If so, a casting company wants to hear from you.

Kendall Cooper Casting is seeking people local to the Boston area to work as extras on "The Waking Dead: Dead City Season 2," which is set to begin filming in the city and surrounding towns this April through July.

The casting team says it is looking for people of all ages and ethnicities to portray walkers, soldiers and post-apocalyptic survivors., as well as various other extra roles, throughout the season. Specifically, they are seeking athletes and people with military or law enforcement experience to play the soldiers; capable people with weathered faces to play survivors in the apocalypse; and people who are very thin and tall with flexible schedules to play walkers.

The company says filming will generally take place Monday through Friday and is typically a 12+ hour commitment for each day of work. Some roles will only require a day or two of work, while others will be recurring throughout the season. All extra work and fittings are paid. No travel or housing will be provided.

If interested, click here to apply. Applicants will be required to upload three photos, including 1 current close-up photo and two current full-body photos.

"Please remember this is a post apocalyptic show; make sure your submission photos have a natural look, little or no make-up to reflect the tone of the show," the application reads.

"Dead City" stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan, and is a spin-off of the long-running AMC hit “The Walking Dead,” which aired from 2010-2022.