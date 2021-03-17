Fairhaven Police Seek Missing Man

Police in Fairhaven, Massachusetts, are looking for a missing 72-year-old man.

Authorities say Kenneth Parks was last seen shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Parks is non-verbal with autism, police said. He was walking with a group of people near Cushman Park when they got separated.

He is described as being about 6'2 and 260 pounds.

When he was last seen, Parks was wearing a black, puffy down jacket and grey sweatpants, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 508-997-7421.