Six people were injured when a multifamily home went up in flames in Fall River, Massachusetts, on Sunday, officials said.

Flames were shooting out the windows of the building on Alden Street near Everett Street when firefighters arrived, NBC affiliate WJAR reported.

Four people in the home and two firefighters were hurt; one person was critically injured.

Investigators were looking into the cause of the fire, which spread from the first to the third floor.