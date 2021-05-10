Family Member Cleaning Out Father's Home Discovers Human Remains

Maine State Police are investigating the discovery of human remains found over the weekend in Casco.

A family member told police they were cleaning out the residence of their father who died earlier in the year on Saturday afternoon when they found the skeletal remains in an outbuilding on the property, located at 196 Poland Springs Road.

Police described the discovery as suspicious.

Investigators are still working to identify the person, and to determine how the person died and how long the body had been there. Detectives are still interviewing witnesses and other persons of interest at this time.

The medical examiner's office began examining the remains on Sunday morning, and additional testing and examination is expected to take place in the coming weeks.

The man who lived in the home was identified by state police as Douglas Scott, who was 82 at the time of his death.

Maine State Police crime scene technicians are still processing the scene and are expected to remain there throughout the day.

There is not believed to be any threat to the public, police said. Further information was not immediately available.