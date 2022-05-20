Family of Four Escapes House Fire in Oxford, Mass.

An investigation is underway after a three-alarm house fire displaced a family of four in Oxford, Massachusetts overnight Friday.

Three of the residents of the home on Leicester Street were able to make it out on their own, according to the Oxford Fire Department, but a fourth required the assistance of a police officer.

That resident who required assistance suffered second and third-degree burns over roughly 70 percent of his body, officials said. The victim, a male in his 30s, was transported to an area hospital with his wounds, along with the officer who rescued him due to smoke inhalation, officials said.

"The fire was so far advanced and caused major destruction to the building -- the second floor collapsed into the first floor, so we are not able to go interior operations because the stability of the building is in question," Oxford Fire Chief Laurent McDonald said.

Two other residents of the home were taken to a hospital as a precautionary measure, officials said.

Part of Leicester Street remains closed amid an investigation into the fire.