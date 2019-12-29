Family Stranded for 7 Hours After Following GPS Onto Snowmobile Trail

A family was stranded for nearly seven hours in northern New Hampshire after their minivan got stuck on a snowmobile trail.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game department says two adults and five children from Burlington, Massachusetts, were trying to get from the Bretton Woods ski area to a hotel on Saturday when their vehicle's GPS directed them to a seasonal road that is only open to snowmobiles in winter.

Authorities say the driver ignored posted signs and ended up sliding off the road.

Rescue crews used an ATV and snowmobiles to bring the family to safety around 2 a.m.