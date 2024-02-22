Father convicted of murder, but search for Harmony Montgomery's body continues, prosecutor says

Adam Montgomery was found guilty Thursday of killing his 5-year-old daughter Harmony in 2019, but the search for her body will continue, prosecutors said following the verdict.

Montgomery, 34, was convicted of second-degree murder and four other charges and will be sentenced at a later date.

Senior Assistant New Hampshire Attorney General Benjamin Agati said after the verdict was read that the search for Harmony's body will continue even though the trial is over, and he hopes the attention generated by the high-profile case might help generate new leads.

"The answer is it does not," Agati said when asked if the guilty verdict means the end of the search for Harmony's body. "One of the things that we could not state before but we can more clearly state now after the verdict is during trial, people heard the last place that Adam Montgomery had driven that U-Haul to, and I have some specifics on that and I'm hoping that people are paying attention."

Adam Montgomery allegedly rented a U-Haul with the help of several friends in March of 2020, and prosecutors said during the trial that he used it to dispose of Harmony's body. Toll records showed the U-Haul driving over the Tobin Bridge in Boston both north and southbound on March 4. Prosecutors believe Adam disposed of Harmony's body somewhere nearby.

Agati said Adam Montgomery had the U-Haul from March 3-4 and drove it 133 total miles. Subtracting the 3.2 miles from the rental facility, that left him with a roughly 106-mile road trip that went northbound, then southbound and northbound again through the Tobin Bridge tolls and then back to Manchester.

"That only left him with 26 miles of driving that he could have done between where he was at the Econo Lodge in Manchester and the Tobin those three times," Agati said. "What that means is... that she is somewhere along that route."

During the trial, he said jurors also heard about various searches conducted by police in the Revere area, where Adam Montgomery grew up. These included the Rumney Marsh Reservation, the Sales Creek area, the Chelsea Creek area, and behind North Shore Road.

"Those are still our big areas of search and our big areas where we hope somebody would have seen something," Agati said.

He also referenced the Catholic Medical Center maternity bag that Adam allegedly kept Harmony's body in for years after her death.

"It had light tan, was canvas, had dark-colored straps and had a CMC logo in the middle," Agati said. "That was positively identified by multiple witnesses as THE bag that Adam Montgomery had the last night that he had that bag and the U-Haul. So that bag went somewhere along that route and somewhere within no more than 26 miles off of that route down and back to Revere."

He said it was also pointed out during the trial that Adam was from the Revere area and knew it well.

"That is still a high area of interest and we are still asking for anybody now who has heard this information, who has seen this information, if you see this bag, if you hear about this bag, if you walk in one of these areas, if you take the dog out for a walk, if you see anything like that that seems to be disturbed, to please let us know," Agati said.

"There's a high likelihood that there may still be parts of her that we can recover, part of her body that we can recover. We're really hoping we can do that. We're really hoping she can get the burial that she deserves, that everyone deserves."

But will Adam Montgomery ever cooperate with investigators and help lead them to Harmony's body?

"I don't know that I can speculate with regards to what Adam Montgomery thinks, the choices that he's made between when he did this... the choice to do what he did and then the choices he's made since then," Agati said. "I can't speculate on what choice he may make in the future about whether or not to say where she is. But he knows where she is."

Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg, whose department led the investigation into Harmony's disappearance, echoed Agati's sentiments while speaking to the media a short time later.

"He knows," Aldenberg said. "Maybe somewhere in that soul, or whatever's going on there, maybe he has a shred of decency."