‘She's still out there': Mother of Harmony Montgomery reacts to guilty verdict

New Hampshire father Adam Montgomery has been found guilty of murdering his 5-year-old daughter Harmony Montgomery. Outside the courthouse Thursday, Harmony's biological mother Crystal Sorey reacted to the conclusion of the case and said she will continue to search for her daughter in the hope of giving her true justice.

Sorey addressed reporters outside court shortly after the verdict came down. Montgomery was convicted on multiple charges in the death of the daughter he shared with Sorey, including second-degree murder. Sorey said the finding gives her some peace, but she said there is still more to be done.

Harmony has not been seen since 2019, when she was 5 years old, and is believed dead. She has never been found.

"It’s not over," Sorey said. "It’s not gonna be over until she’s found. We are still looking, the police, we as a family, we are still looking.”

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

"She’s still out there so that’s what I think about every day."

Sorey said she believes that Kayla Montgomery, the prosecution's key witness, told the truth about what happened to her daughter.

Calling Adam Montgomery a coward, Sorey described her relief that he "didn't get away with anything."

“I hope that what he did plays over in his mind every single waking moment that he lives on this earth and I hope he never falls asleep without seeing her beautiful face," Sorey said.

Adam Montgomery was found guilty on all charges Thursday in the 2019 death of his 5-year-old daughter Harmony. Follow NBC10 Boston on... Instagram: instagram.com/nbc10boston TikTok: tiktok.com/@nbc10boston Facebook: facebook.com/NBC10Boston X: twitter.com/NBC10Boston

Wearing a sweatshirt that reads "Justice for Harmony," she added that she no longer considers her daughter's name Harmony Montgomery and instead refers to her as Harmony Renee.

“I’m her voice, I’m the person who’s going to carry her on, besides my loved ones, carry her memory and make sure that no one ever forgets about her.”

Sorey also took a moment to thank police, who she said have been "amazing," and others for supporting her through the ordeal.

"They all showed up here today to be here for her. That meant a lot to me," Sorey said of the investigators.

Montgomery was convicted on five charges: second-degree murder – reckless; second-degree assault; witness tampering; falsifying physical evidence (alter, destroy, hide); and abuse of corpse.

Montgomery is already serving a 30-year prison sentence for an unrelated gun conviction and did not attend his trial. He said in court in an unrelated case last year that he loves Harmony “unconditionally” and did not kill her. He has pleaded not guilty to the murder charge.