Local

Fenway Park

Fenway Park Moves to Become Carbon Neutral

The Boston Red Sox say they have reached a deal to buy offsets from the climate finance company Aspirations to lower the carbon footprint of Fenway Park

By John Moroney

NBC Universal, Inc.

Fenway Park is getting greener as the Red Sox move to make the nation's oldest ballpark carbon neutral.

The Sox confirm they've reached deal with the climate finance company Aspirations to purchase offsets to lower Fenway's carbon footprint.

"A lot of pledges to reduce carbon emissions through what are called offsets are greenwashing," said Cutler Cleveland, a professor at Boston University's Institute of Sustainable Energy.

Cleveland has helped Boston develop strategies to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. He says the Sox are doing good things when it comes to sustainability. But he's still undecided about the offsets.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"We need to see the details. So there needs to be more transparency in whether or not this company that's providing the offsets is doing legitimate work."

The Sox have a number of green initiatives. They've purchase energy certificates to offset Fenway's electric consumption entirely, installed solar panels, diverted tons of recyclable materials and encourage fans to take public transportation.

They've even opened a rooftop garden.

Local

9 mins ago

Months Before Mass. Teen's Death in Aruba, Maine Couple Who Used Same Company Was Hurt

New Hampshire 2 hours ago

‘It Happened So Fast': NH Couple Recalls Deadly Pa. Pileup

The team says paying for Fenway's carbon offsets will be done through ticket
sales. But despite the new green initiative, the team says current tickets prices remain the same.

This article tagged under:

Fenway Parkclimate changeBoston Red SoxCarbon neutralitycarbon footprint
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us