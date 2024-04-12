Karen Read

Final pre-trial hearing Friday before Karen Read trial

Karen Read is accused of killing her boyfriend former Boston police Officer John O'Keefe in 2022

By Munashe Kwangwari

Karen Read in Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, Massachusetts, on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024, as a judge pushed back the start date of her murder trial.
NBC10 Boston

We are just days until the eyes of New England turn to the courtroom for the murder trial of Karen Read, which begins Tuesday.

Friday marks what's presumed to be the final pre-trial hearing before the official trial gets underway.

Both sides are trying to get the judge to limit or shape what information the jury is allowed to hear.

Nearly 40 motions were filed Thursday and are expected to be taken up by the judge Friday.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Read, 44 of Mansfield, is accused of killing her boyfriend former Boston police Officer John O'Keefe in 2022. She has plead not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of an accident, causing injury and death.

According to The Boston Globe, many of these motions were filed by the prosecution team and the notable ones deal with DNA records, Aidan Kearney or Turtleboy's involvement in this case, cell phone records and trooper Michael Proctor's involvement and history with those involved in the case — as he was the lead investigator on the case.

The final hearing will be held hear at the Norfolk Superior Court.

More on the Karen Read case

Karen Read Apr 10

Newly-unsealed Karen Read documents outline how defense says prosecutors ‘deceived' grand jury

Karen Read Apr 4

Karen Read case: Judge preserves, but shrinks, protest buffer zone

Karen Read Mar 14

Lead detective in Karen Read murder case under investigation

This article tagged under:

Karen Read
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us