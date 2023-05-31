Local

Charlestown

Fire Breaks Out at Charlestown Recycling Plant

A firefighter and worker were left with minor injuries

By Matt Fortin

NBC Universal, Inc.

A firefighter and a worker were taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at a recycling plant in the Charlestown neighborhood of Boston, according to city fire officials.

The Boston Fire Department responded late Tuesday night to the recycling plant — located in the Bunker Hill Industrial Park — where heavy black smoke was seen coming from the structure.

Crews had to cut holes through the walls to access the fire.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

By about 10 minutes before midnight, firefighters had knocked down the main body of the fire, but were still working the scene.

Crews were still on scene as of 3 a.m., working on overhauling the "massive" amount of debris, and putting out hot spots.

The firefighter and worker were transported by Boston EMS, and had minor injuries, officials added.

Additional details, such as the possible cause of the fire, have not been released.

More Charlestown News

Boston 17 hours ago

Years After Attacks, Man Charged in Series of Violent Sexual Assaults in Charlestown

Boston Mar 28

Guns Found, Suspect at Large After Hourslong Search in Charlestown

This article tagged under:

Charlestown
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us